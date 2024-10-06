MetisDAO 1-Day Volume Hits $8.34 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $215.10 million and $8.34 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $35.25 or 0.00056225 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008475 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013818 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,712.88 or 1.00017210 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000992 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007452 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About MetisDAO

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,101,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 34.18096098 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $6,535,851.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

