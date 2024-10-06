BakeryToken (BAKE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.06 Million

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, BakeryToken has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. BakeryToken has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $7.06 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BakeryToken token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BakeryToken Profile

BakeryToken is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,512 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@bakeryswap.

Buying and Selling BakeryToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that allows users to trade various cryptocurrencies and tokens in a decentralized and secure manner. It offers a range of features, such as liquidity pools, yield farming, and staking, that incentivize network participation and contribution.The platform is named after its native token, BAKE, which is used to enable various features and services within the BakerySwap ecosystem. BAKE is also used to incentivize network participants to provide liquidity to the platform, stake their tokens, and participate in governance decisions.Overall, BakerySwap provides a user-friendly and decentralized platform for trading cryptocurrencies and tokens, while providing incentives for network participation and contribution through its native token, BAKE.”

