Internet Computer 1-Day Volume Tops $37.11 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.98 billion and approximately $37.11 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $8.43 or 0.00013451 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00043028 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000543 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 523,736,376 coins and its circulating supply is 471,631,722 coins. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.