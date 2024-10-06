Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $13.51 billion and approximately $9.98 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,422,899,384 coins and its circulating supply is 87,422,899,423 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,422,899,384.49226 with 87,422,899,423.48872 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.15336182 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $9,541,448.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

