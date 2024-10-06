Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Hits $2.68 on Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.68 or 0.00004272 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $75.28 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008379 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00013829 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,623.24 or 0.99864194 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000990 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,817,068.04388728 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.60317683 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $2,433,538.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

