Jupiter (JUP) Price Hits $0.78 on Top Exchanges

Jupiter (JUP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Jupiter has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and $37.97 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jupiter has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One Jupiter token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001246 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s genesis date was January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange. The official website for Jupiter is jup.ag.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.76390727 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 519 active market(s) with $34,730,061.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

