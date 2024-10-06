Stride Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $74.19 Million (STRD)

Stride (STRD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Stride token can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stride has a market cap of $74.19 million and $38,495.12 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stride has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000063 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.18 or 0.00252252 BTC.

Stride Token Profile

Stride’s genesis date was September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. The official message board for Stride is stride.zone/blog. Stride’s official website is www.stride.zone. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone.

Buying and Selling Stride

