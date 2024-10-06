OMG Network Market Capitalization Hits $39.87 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $39.87 million and approximately $10.03 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00042871 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00013381 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.