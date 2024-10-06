NFT 24-Hour Volume Reaches $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008379 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013826 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,632.25 or 0.99991044 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001013 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007454 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.