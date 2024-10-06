Filecoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $82.17 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $2.17 billion and $82.17 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $3.67 or 0.00005860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,959,931,273 coins and its circulating supply is 591,056,018 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

