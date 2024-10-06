Toncoin (TON) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.92 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $17.92 billion and $158.67 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $5.25 or 0.00008379 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,112,656,551 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,112,640,506.97115 with 2,535,301,602.5660753 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.19210737 USD and is down -4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 571 active market(s) with $147,134,219.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

