Pax Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $107.33 million and $1.34 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000802 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 107,748,790 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

