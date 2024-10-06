Catizen (CATI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $144.08 Million

Catizen (CATI) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. Catizen has a total market capitalization of $144.08 million and approximately $103.34 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catizen token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Catizen has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Catizen Profile

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,426,933 tokens. The official website for Catizen is catizen.ai. The official message board for Catizen is medium.com/catizen. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai.

Buying and Selling Catizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 280,426,933 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.50786107 USD and is down -7.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $149,531,006.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

