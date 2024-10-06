Wrapped eETH (WEETH) Price Down 8.5% This Week

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Wrapped eETH token can now be purchased for approximately $2,560.58 or 0.04087918 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped eETH has a total market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $6.58 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped eETH has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped eETH Token Profile

Wrapped eETH was first traded on November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,592,447 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. Wrapped eETH’s official website is www.ether.fi.

Wrapped eETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,592,446.78430443. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 2,532.05198397 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $24,350,064.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped eETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped eETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

