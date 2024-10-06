Sui Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Sui coin can currently be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00002841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sui has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Sui has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion and $520.56 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,763,841,373 coins. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,763,841,372.608888 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.71733811 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 337 active market(s) with $445,399,295.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

