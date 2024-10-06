Orchid Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.02 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0733 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $71.80 million and $2.02 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008379 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013826 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,632.25 or 0.99991044 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001013 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007454 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

