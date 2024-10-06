Bittensor (TAO) Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Bittensor (TAO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Bittensor token can currently be purchased for $563.54 or 0.00899233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bittensor has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Bittensor has a total market cap of $4.16 billion and approximately $118.70 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,380,936 tokens. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,380,936. The last known price of Bittensor is 549.56103596 USD and is down -7.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $126,418,707.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

