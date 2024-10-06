NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Hits $5.91 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $4.87 or 0.00007773 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $5.91 billion and $175.66 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00042867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00013394 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000544 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,213,888,331 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,240,369 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,213,793,119 with 1,213,241,956 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.73134749 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 451 active market(s) with $159,473,329.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

