Presearch (PRE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.98 Million

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $79,959.33 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Presearch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Presearch launched on July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. Presearch’s official message board is news.presearch.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is a cryptocurrency powering a decentralized search platform, offering a private and transparent alternative to traditional search engines. Founded in 2017, PRE tokens, based on Ethereum’s ERC20 standard, empower users to control their search experience, ensuring privacy. Users can access high-quality search services, earn rewards, and it was created by a team including Colin Pape, Co-Founder and Head of Community; Thomas LeClair, Co-Founder; and Timothy Enneking, Chief Executive Officer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

