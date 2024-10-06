Philcoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $244.61 Million (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Philcoin has a total market cap of $244.61 million and approximately $24.23 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Philcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Philcoin has traded 44.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Philcoin Profile

Philcoin’s launch date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.

[Telegram](https://t.me/philcoinphilanthropychat)[Medium](https://medium.com/@philcoin)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/philcoin)

Buying and Selling Philcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Philcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Philcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

