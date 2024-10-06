Uniswap Price Down 7% Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.16 billion and approximately $71.35 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $6.93 or 0.00011062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.36 or 0.00107485 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000032 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,294,744 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,294,743.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.80702034 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1102 active market(s) with $78,684,189.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

