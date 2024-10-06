Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000790 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Latinum has a market capitalization of $76.81 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Latinum Token Profile

Bitcoin Latinum’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.

[Telegram](https://t.me/BitcoinLatinumForum)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/f97XhWRv2S)”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

