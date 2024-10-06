Saga (SAGA) Price Hits $2.44

Saga (SAGA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Saga token can currently be purchased for about $2.44 or 0.00003897 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Saga has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. Saga has a market cap of $252.49 million and approximately $71.04 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000062 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.64 or 0.00251539 BTC.

Saga Token Profile

Saga was first traded on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,036,661,424 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,381,424 tokens. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,036,571,543 with 103,348,613 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.34993314 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $80,273,339.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

