Beldex (BDX) Price Up 11.4% This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $418.19 million and $10.74 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,439.59 or 0.03892791 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00042867 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007773 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00013394 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,927,998,029 coins and its circulating supply is 6,680,298,029 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

