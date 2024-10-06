Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.0255 on Major Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $87,817.22 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,669.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.48 or 0.00516168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.36 or 0.00107485 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00029945 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.51 or 0.00235377 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00030863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00074099 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.