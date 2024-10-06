Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.2 %

IDXX stock opened at $477.67 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $495.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.