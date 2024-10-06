Czech National Bank Purchases 3,990 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Czech National Bank grew its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Cencora were worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $4,212,508,000. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $219.94 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.62 and a 52-week high of $247.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cencora

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.