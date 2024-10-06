Concordium (CCD) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $33.66 Million

Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Concordium has a market capitalization of $33.66 million and approximately $342,402.49 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Concordium has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium Profile

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,526,354,223 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,234,311 coins. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

