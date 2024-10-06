Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $0.87 on Major Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $116.05 million and $1.10 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,701.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.44 or 0.00515841 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.25 or 0.00107250 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00029942 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.87 or 0.00235841 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00030902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00074074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.