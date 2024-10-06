Theta Fuel (TFUEL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.02 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $423.09 million and $4.02 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00042733 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00013401 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007339 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000543 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,703,765,409 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.