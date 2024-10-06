Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Price Hits $0.38

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Matic has a market capitalization of $55.43 million and approximately $12.04 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Matic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000062 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.80 or 0.00251671 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 144,515,638 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 144,515,637.61367205. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.37815646 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3361 active market(s) with $10,894,946.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Matic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Matic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.