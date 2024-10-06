Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $158.69 Million

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Wrapped AVAX has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Wrapped AVAX has a total market capitalization of $158.69 million and $26.14 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be purchased for about $26.85 or 0.00042820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped AVAX Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,910,702 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,910,702.25428273. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 25.8226638 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1115 active market(s) with $19,359,844.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped AVAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped AVAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

