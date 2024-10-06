Coinmetro Token Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $194.45 Million (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Coinmetro Token has a total market capitalization of $194.45 million and approximately $222,178.10 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Coinmetro Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008359 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00013830 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,699.37 or 0.99997185 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001009 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007460 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

XCM is a token. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 327,132,840 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 327,132,839.71 with 0 in circulation. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com.

