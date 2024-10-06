Mantle Price Reaches $0.60 on Exchanges (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Mantle token can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00000958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mantle has a market cap of $1.96 billion and $43.97 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mantle has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000062 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.80 or 0.00251671 BTC.

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,266,841,707 tokens. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, "Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.59050196 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $44,647,118.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

