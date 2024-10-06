Walken Trading Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Walken has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Walken token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Walken has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Walken Token Profile

Walken’s genesis date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 960,553,028 tokens. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Walken is walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

