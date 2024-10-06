Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.12 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 16.90 ($0.23). Oncimmune shares last traded at GBX 16.90 ($0.23), with a volume of 10,118 shares.

Oncimmune Stock Up 7.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 806.85. The company has a market capitalization of £12.53 million, a PE ratio of -563.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Oncimmune Company Profile

Oncimmune Holdings plc, an immunodiagnostics company, develops solutions for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disease and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, an immunodiagnostic blood test for detecting and identifying lung cancer; ImmunoINSIGHTS that enables life science organizations to optimize drug development and delivery; SeroTag discovery arrays for discovering and validating biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

