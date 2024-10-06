Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 999 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 19,387 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 261.3% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $50.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.71. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FCX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.