Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $7,994,810.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,912,892.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $2,145,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,406 shares in the company, valued at $56,053,481.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,614 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $7,994,810.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,912,892.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,534 shares of company stock worth $50,452,525. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. TD Cowen raised Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $959.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR stock opened at $935.61 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $959.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 111.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $879.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $791.23.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

