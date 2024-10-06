Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Nucor by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock opened at $151.44 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $133.42 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

