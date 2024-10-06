Czech National Bank Grows Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.98%.

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,724. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,802.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,724. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock worth $2,269,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

