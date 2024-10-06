Czech National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,421 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,196,721,000 after buying an additional 714,393 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 881,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,491,000 after buying an additional 611,054 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth $79,549,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 2,045.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 294,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,877,000 after acquiring an additional 280,584 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,090,530. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $221.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.03. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $185.04 and a 52-week high of $263.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.