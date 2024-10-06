Czech National Bank Acquires 1,928 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Biogen by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $234.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $244.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.78.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $185.68 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $183.56 and a one year high of $269.43. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

