Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 335,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,931,000 after buying an additional 36,173 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,494.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,494.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,202 shares of company stock worth $6,407,273 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.89.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $394.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $409.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

