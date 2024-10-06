SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 37,387 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,387 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $9,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 82,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth $948,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $101.13 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.78. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.98%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,951.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $685,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,559 shares in the company, valued at $599,623.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,951.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Cfra lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IR

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.