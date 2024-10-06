88,579 Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 88,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 480.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $55.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $58.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNY. Argus boosted their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

