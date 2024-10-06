Compound Market Capitalization Hits $389.45 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. Compound has a total market cap of $389.45 million and $16.69 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Compound has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $44.33 or 0.00070668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019390 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007311 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000032 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,111.85 or 0.40030582 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,785,005 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,785,004.80397401 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 44.03095403 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 525 active market(s) with $15,990,833.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

