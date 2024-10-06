Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $2,465.66 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008384 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00013814 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,786.60 or 1.00087588 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001011 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007484 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006959 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

