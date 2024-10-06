Analyzing SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH) and Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY)

SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH – Get Free Report) and Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SRIVARU and Polestar Automotive Holding UK”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRIVARU $42,538.00 65.64 -$11.43 million N/A N/A Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.06 billion 1.75 -$1.19 billion N/A N/A

SRIVARU has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

6.7% of SRIVARU shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of SRIVARU shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SRIVARU and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRIVARU N/A N/A N/A Polestar Automotive Holding UK -50.23% N/A -32.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SRIVARU and Polestar Automotive Holding UK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SRIVARU 0 0 0 0 N/A Polestar Automotive Holding UK 2 3 1 0 1.83

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus target price of $1.58, suggesting a potential downside of 6.51%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than SRIVARU.

Risk and Volatility

SRIVARU has a beta of -0.97, meaning that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SRIVARU beats Polestar Automotive Holding UK on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SRIVARU

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mobiv Acquisition Corp is based in Newark, Delaware.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

