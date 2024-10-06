WAXE (WAXE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $328.55 Million

WAXE (WAXE) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, WAXE has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. WAXE has a total market cap of $328.55 million and $3,203.90 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32.32 or 0.00051962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

