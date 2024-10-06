Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $0.70 on Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $54.45 million and approximately $166,345.03 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,731.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.26 or 0.00516903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.17 or 0.00107075 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00029998 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.97 or 0.00237471 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00031041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00074033 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,813,028 coins and its circulating supply is 77,814,588 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

